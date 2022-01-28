Maharashtra's NCC Directorate wins Prime Minister's banner again after seven years

The Maharashtra Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) won the Prime Minister's Banner at the annual Republic Day Camp (RDC) once again after seven years. The RDC for the NCC culminated with the PM’s rally at Carriappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on 28 Jan 2022. The last time the state won the banner was in 2014.

Cadets from 17 NCC directorates from various states participated in the month-long RDC camp this year. Maharashtra state directorate fielded a contingent of 57 cadets, both boys and girls, drawn from various districts of the state.

In the PM’s rally held at Carriappa Parade Ground on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the PM banner to Major General Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, while Senior Under Officer Siddhesh Jadhav was the banner bearer and Cadet Captain Nikita Khot was the trophy bearer.

In the month-long camp, the cadets participated in various competitions like drill, Rajpath marching, guard of honor to PM, PM’s rally line layout, flag area briefing and the cultural event.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:54 PM IST