Watch video: Proud that I was also an active member of NCC, says PM Modi; lauds National Cadet Corps contribution to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the 'march past' by National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents ahead of addressing the NCC Rally at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground.

While inspecting the Guard of Honour and reviewing 'march past' by NCC contingents, PM Modi was seen wearing a turban with a red badge hackle.

The best cadets also received medals and batons from the Prime Minister.

Addressing the NCC Rally, PM Modi lauded National Cadet Corps for their contribution to the country and said that the government has created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the country.

He said that as the young country is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of its independence, there is a different enthusiasm in celebration of such a historic occasion.

"I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. The training I got in NCC and the things I learned here have provided me immense strength in delivering upon my responsibilities. Recently, I had also received an NCC alumni card as well," PM Modi said while addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground here today.



"The country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence. When a young country becomes a witness to such a historic festival, there is a different enthusiasm in its celebration. It is visible even on this ground today. This is the vision of the youth power of India, which will fulfill our resolves," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last two years, the government have created over one lakh new cadets in the border areas of the country.

"Today, when the country is moving forward with new resolutions, then our efforts are also going on to strengthen the NCC in the country. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, we have created one lakh, new cadets, in the border areas of the country," he said.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:59 PM IST