Maharashtra’s Nandurbar: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting Minors, Blackmailing Them With Videos |

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district for allegedly sexually exploiting minor boys and young men and blackmailing them using their photos and videos.

Watch | Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra in a case of alleged sexual exploitation of minor children and making of their obscene videos. It is claimed that more than 200 obscene videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phone.… pic.twitter.com/m20cNna1QM — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 7, 2026

According to the latest reports, the accused had allegedly been exploiting minors since 2022 and threatening to make videos of them viral to blackmail them.

Following his arrest, police claimed that more than 200 obscene videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phone.

Police launch investigation

Speaking about the matter, Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said, “A confidential tip was received at the Nandurbar City Police Station that a young man, lured by money, was committing indecent acts with some minor boys. So, the police station in-charge, Police Inspector Sandeep Patil, formed a team, with PSI Amol Deshmukh leading the operation. After receiving the tip, the team went to the location to verify the information and found a suspected youth.”

Watch | Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of minor children and the creation of obscene videos in Nandurbar City, Maharashtra.



Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said, "A confidential tip was… https://t.co/fAmHNk0vdB pic.twitter.com/AUDsWhrxhv — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 7, 2026

Following the tip-off, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused. He has been identified as Chetan Prakash Koli, 22, a resident of Raysingpura in Nandurbar.

Case registered under POCSO

A case has been registered against Koli under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other child protection laws. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the case has since raised serious concerns about the alleged exploitation of children and young people and the use of private material to threaten victims.

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