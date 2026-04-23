Maharashtra’s Marathi Push For Drivers Gains Literary Backing, Faces Opposition Concerns |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s move to introduce Marathi language training for non-Marathi speaking commercial drivers is gathering pace, with strong backing from literary organisations even as concerns are being raised over the possibility of mandatory enforcement.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with transport experts, senior officials and prominent Marathi literary figures to chart out a roadmap for the initiative. The proposed programme aims to equip drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis and app-based services such as Ola, Uber and e-bike taxis with basic conversational Marathi to improve communication with passengers.

During the meeting, noted organisations including the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh extended their support. The Parishad has interested in conducting classes through its network of 72 branches across the state, while the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh has offered to provide free online training through its large pool of volunteer teachers. Officials said a simple, practical curriculum focusing on day-to-day communication will be developed soon to ensure easy learning in a friendly and non-pressurised environment.

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The initiative comes against the backdrop of frequent complaints from commuters about communication difficulties with non-Marathi speaking drivers, particularly in urban centres like Mumbai. Addressing these concerns, the government has taken a proactive approach to bridge the gap while also promoting the use of Marathi in everyday public interactions.

To coincide with Maharashtra Day, the state government is also planning a statewide drive to verify permits of auto and taxi drivers. Along with regulatory checks, officials may assess whether drivers possess basic Marathi communication skills. However, Sarnaik clarified that the objective is not to create fear or impose undue pressure, but to encourage drivers to adopt the language in a practical and accessible manner.

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Despite these assurances, the proposal has drawn criticism from some quarters. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has written to the transport minister urging a reconsideration of any compulsory provisions. In his letter, he cautioned that making Marathi mandatory or linking it to formal testing could create anxiety among thousands of migrant drivers who form a significant portion of Mumbai’s transport workforce.

Highlighting Mumbai’s diverse demographic, Nirupam noted that a large number of drivers hail from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and southern India, and have built their livelihoods in the city through years of hard work. He warned that strict enforcement could impact their employment and potentially disrupt daily transport service.

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