'Jo Bhukha Soyega Wo Marathi Se Pyar Kar Payega?': Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Slams Maharashtra Government's Language Mandate For Auto-Rickshaw & Taxi Drivers

Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Slams Maharashtra Government's Language Mandate For Auto-Rickshaw & Taxi Drivers |

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad has criticised the Maharashtra government’s April 2026 decision mandating Marathi language proficiency for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Fahad, who is also a student activist and politician associated with the NCP, said Marathi is a beautiful language but should not be enforced on anyone.

As per IANS, he said, "I had told you earlier that Mumbai is a beautiful city of a very beautiful Maharashtra. This city is based on the idea of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." He further added, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always talked about taking everyone along with him."

Fahad argued that forcing Marathi on people is unfair, saying, "Marathi is a very beautiful language. But if someone does not know Marathi, then you are stealing food from their children's plates. If their mother is sick and they do not have money to treat her." He further added, "Aaplog gareeb ke pet pe laat kyu maar rahe hain."

He also questioned the implementation of the rule and said people in areas like BKC do not primarily speak Marathi. While acknowledging that learning the language is important, he said the government should take responsibility for teaching it instead of enforcing it.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On making Marathi language mandatory for auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, NCP-SCP leader Fahad Ahmad says, "I had told you earlier that Mumbai is a beautiful city of a very beautiful Maharashtra. This city is based on the idea of Chhatrapati Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/LLdmFMAOrg — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

He added, "Sarkar ke pas bhot sare enforces hain, laga dein classes." Suggesting a plan, he said the government could run short daily classes for auto drivers and compensate them for their time. "Jo vyakti bhukha soyega wo Marathi se pyar kar payega," he added, urging that love for the language should be built through support, not pressure.

He concluded by emphasising that the focus should be on spreading affection for Marathi rather than enforcing it through compulsion.

The Maharashtra government has announced that from May 1, 2026, it will be mandatory for all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state to have basic proficiency in Marathi, including speaking and understanding the language. The decision is aimed at improving communication between drivers and passengers and promoting the state’s official language.