Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Govt Extends e-KYC Correction Deadline Until April 30

Women beneficiaries urged to complete or fix e-KYC details before final Ladki Bahin scheme deadline | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 28: The state government has provided a final opportunity for eligible women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to complete or correct their e-KYC process by April 30.

Errors in employment status declarations

According to an official release, while many beneficiaries have already completed their e-KYC, some applicants inadvertently selected incorrect options regarding the employment status of family members.

The scheme requires that no member of the beneficiary’s family should be employed—either permanently or on a contractual basis—in any government department, undertaking, board, or local body of the Central or State government, nor should they be pensioners.

Online correction facility provided

To address such errors, the government has issued a circular allowing beneficiaries to make corrections online within the stipulated deadline.

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Warning on missed deadline

Authorities have urged all affected women to complete or rectify their e-KYC before April 30, warning that no further opportunity for corrections will be provided under any circumstances. Failure to complete the e-KYC process within the deadline will result in discontinuation of benefits under the scheme.

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