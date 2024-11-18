Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Outshines Karnataka's 'Grihalakshmi' In Women's Empowerment Drive

File

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Mahayuti government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme has emerged as a model initiative for women's empowerment, standing out in comparison to Karnataka's Congress-led 'Grihalakshmi' scheme, which has faced criticism for benefiting only one woman per household.

About The Schemes

Chitra Wagh, a leader from the Mahayuti alliance, raised an important issue regarding this. "In the Grihalakshmi scheme, only one woman from a family benefits—either a mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, or sister-in-law. This limited benefit creates conflicts and competition within families," Wagh pointed out.

In contrast, Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme benefits all eligible women within a household. Even if there are women from three generations in a family, each woman receives individual benefits, which fosters both economic stability and harmony within the home.

More than two crore women in Maharashtra have benefited from the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. By providing benefits to multiple women in a single household, the scheme addresses their diverse needs, helping women become self-reliant and boosting their confidence in decision-making.

For example, in a family in Nagpur, the grandmother, daughter-in-law, and unmarried daughter all receive individual benefits under the scheme. "This financial support has brought peace to our household," shared a woman from the family. "We each use the funds for our own needs, whether it's for education, healthcare, or starting a business."

'Grihalakshmi' Scheme Criticized For Limited Women’s Benefits

Karnataka's Congress government’s 'Grihalakshmi' scheme has been criticized for giving benefits to only one woman per household, ignoring the needs of other women in larger families. Critics argue that this limited approach hampers true empowerment and fails to address the broader needs of women.

Chitra Wagh also urged women in Maharashtra to remain vigilant, stressing the significance of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. "If Congress comes to power, only one woman per household will benefit, just like in Karnataka," Wagh warned.

Ahead of the elections, the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme sends a clear message of empowerment based on equality, highlighting the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women.