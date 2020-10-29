Maharashtra's Labour Minister Walse-Patil tests positive for Covid

Maharashtra Minister of Labour and Excise Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday was detected Covid-19 positive and admitted in the Breach Candy hospital for treatment. Walse-Patil is the 16th minister in the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet to be tested positive. Early this week, DCM Ajit Pawar after tested Covid-19 positive was admitted in the Breach Candy hospital.

Similarly, union minister Ramdas Athavale and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare were also tested Covid 19 positive during this week and under medical observation.

Last week former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar assembly poll, was detected Covid positive and admitted in the Saint George Hospital.

Walse-Patil told The Free Press Journal, "I was tested asymptomatic. I decided to get myself admitted for medical observation.’’

In a tweet, he said, "I recently had a corona test and was detected positive. I am in good health and have no problem. As a precautionary measure, I am taking treatment on the advice of a doctor. Those who came in contact with me should undergo corona test.’’

Walse-Patil had arrived at the Mantralaya to attend the weekly cabinet meeting but after started feeling uneasy he left for his official bungalow. He was to make a presentation to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on the Labour Laws recently passed by the Centre and its impact in the state and later was to participate at the weekly Janata Darbar at the NCP headquarters. However, he cancelled all his meetings and admitted himself in Breach Candy hospital.

Recently, Minister of Public Works (undertakings) Eknath Shinde, Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad and Minister of School Education Bachhu Kadu were tested Covid-19 positive but they are now recovered.

Similarly, Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, Rural Development Minister Hassan Mushrif were tested Covid 19 positive and they recovered and resumed their work.

The list of ministers who were tested positive and now recovered include Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Prajakt Tanpure, Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar, Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil was tested Covid 19, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, Mumbai District Guardian Minister and Minister of Ports Aslam Shaikh, Minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar and Minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode.