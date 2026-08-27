Maharashtra’s Health Department Plans To Expand NAAT Testing For Faster TB Diagnosis In Rural Areas

Maharashtra plans to widen access to molecular NAAT testing to improve early detection of tuberculosis in rural districts | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Maharashtra’s Health Department is preparing to expand the use of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) for faster and more accurate diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB), with a particular focus on rural areas where conventional microscopy remains widely used.

According to Health Department data, 39.21 lakh TB tests were conducted across Maharashtra under the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan between December 2024 and August 4, 2026. Of these, 21.48 lakh, or 55 per cent, were conducted using NAAT, a molecular diagnostic technique that detects TB bacteria and, in certain tests, can also identify drug resistance.

NAAT is a modern laboratory test used to detect TB bacteria by identifying their genetic material (DNA) in a patient’s sample, usually sputum.

Rural Areas Lag In NAAT Access

The gap between modern and conventional testing is more pronounced in rural Maharashtra. Of the 28 lakh tests conducted in rural areas, only 47 per cent (13.15 lakh) were NAAT tests, while 14.84 lakh tests were conducted using conventional microscopy.

Some districts have significantly lower access to NAAT. In Solapur, only 25 per cent of TB tests were conducted using the modern method, while the figure was 29 per cent in Washim and Beed. Consequently, more than 70 per cent of patients in these districts continue to depend on conventional microscopy.

In contrast, nearly 88 per cent of TB tests in Mumbai were conducted using NAAT, highlighting a significant difference in access to modern diagnostic facilities between urban and rural areas.

NAAT Key To Early Diagnosis

A senior official involved in the TB control programme said NAAT is important for early diagnosis and identification of drug-resistant TB.

The test can help determine whether the TB bacteria are susceptible to commonly used drugs or show resistance, allowing doctors to initiate appropriate treatment at an earlier stage. This is particularly important in cases of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB).

“Expanding testing alone is not sufficient. Patients must also have access to accurate and modern diagnostic technology,” the official said.

Focus On TB Elimination

Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for TB control as infectious patients can transmit the disease to others. The use of NAAT can help speed up the diagnosis of suspected cases, particularly in densely populated areas where the risk of transmission is higher.

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Officials said expanding NAAT facilities in rural districts is also necessary to bridge the technological gap in TB diagnosis. Increasing access to molecular testing, alongside existing diagnostic methods, is expected to strengthen Maharashtra’s efforts towards TB elimination.

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