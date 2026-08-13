Maharashtra Seeks Corporate CSR Support To Accelerate TB-Free State Mission Before 2030

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has called for stronger corporate CSR participation to support Maharashtra’s tuberculosis awareness, screening and treatment programmes as part of its TB elimination mission | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Maharashtra has called for greater participation from corporate houses through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to accelerate the state’s campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), with Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar stressing the need for a government-industry partnership.

Speaking at the TB Mukt Bharat–Corporate Participation Summit 2026, Abitkar said TB elimination could not be achieved by the government alone and required a coordinated, “mission-mode” approach involving corporates, civil society and communities.

“TB elimination cannot be achieved by the government alone. The participation of all sections of society is essential. CSR can play an important role in strengthening the state’s efforts, particularly in creating awareness, encouraging early diagnosis and supporting treatment,” Abitkar said.

Need For Early Diagnosis

He said fear, stigma and concerns over the impact of TB on families continued to discourage some people from getting tested. Delayed diagnosis, he added, increases the risk of transmission and can worsen the patient’s condition.

Abitkar urged companies to support targeted screening, awareness drives and community-level interventions, noting that awareness about TB remained a challenge even in urban areas. He cited Maharashtra’s experience with campaigns against polio, Covid-19 and HIV/AIDS as examples of how sustained, mission-oriented efforts can deliver results.

Call For Wider Participation

Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Sakore Bordikar said Maharashtra’s goal of eliminating TB before 2030 would require active participation from citizens, social organisations, corporates and other stakeholders.

“Neither the Centre nor the state government can bring about social change on its own. Citizens, social organisations, corporates and other stakeholders must become active partners in the effort to eliminate TB,” she said.

Bordikar highlighted the Nikshay Mitra initiative, under which individuals and organisations provide nutritional and other support to TB patients. She appealed to more corporates and institutions to contribute their resources and expertise to public-health programmes.

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She said the state was simultaneously working on other health priorities, including thalassaemia prevention and tackling childhood obesity, with support from organisations such as UNICEF and Rotary.

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