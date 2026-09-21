Maharashtra's First Prepaid Auto Service Launched In Thane To End Fare Disputes | File Pic

Thane, September 21, 2026: In a major move aimed at ending disputes between auto-rickshaw drivers and commuters, streamlining traffic queues, and ensuring a transparent fare system, Maharashtra’s first-of-its-kind prepaid auto-rickshaw initiative was officially inaugurated at Thane Railway Station.

The service is a joint project spearheaded by the Late Vasantrao Davkhare Auto-Taxi Driver-Owner Federation, Thane, in collaboration with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thane. The inauguration of the dedicated prepaid rickshaw stand and commuter help desk coincided with the birthday celebrations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, Thane City MLA Sanjay Kelkar, officials from the Thane Regional Transport Office, Maruti Sawant (President of the Rickshaw Union), union office-bearers, female representatives, and a large gathering of local auto-rickshaw drivers.

Two-year effort behind initiative

The initiative comes after nearly two years of persistent follow-ups to resolve long-standing issues at Thane Railway Station, such as unorganised queues, fare ambiguity, and frequent arguments between drivers and passengers. Because no prior framework for a prepaid rickshaw ecosystem existed in Maharashtra, the project faced initial administrative and technical challenges. To ensure driver participation, adjustments were made to account for their daily cash-flow requirements.

"At the end of the day, the complete earnings from a driver's daily shifts will be directly credited into their bank accounts. This automated financial flow into their accounts will offer immense structural and financial stability to their families."

Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, Member of Legislative Council.

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Technology enables upfront fares

Adv. Davkhare expressed his gratitude to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik for granting prompt approvals to make the commuter facility operational. He also acknowledged the technology and management partner, Cityflo, which is overseeing the operations. Through Cityflo's tech platform, fare calculations are standardised, giving commuters upfront fare visibility before their trip begins and removing uncertainty.

As the first deployment of a tech-enabled prepaid auto-rickshaw framework in Maharashtra, the Thane Railway Station model is expected to provide passengers with safer, disciplined, and transparent transit, while offering auto drivers a structured and secure income management system.

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