Maharashtra's Fight Against HIV: Six Districts Declared 'Surakshit', 23 Attain 'Saksham' Status Under AIDS Campaign | AI

Mumbai: Six districts in Maharashtra have achieved all three HIV control targets under the state’s ‘Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha’ campaign, earning the ‘Surakshit’ (safe) status, while 23 districts have met two of the three targets and been classified as ‘Saksham’ (capable). The state aims to achieve the prescribed targets in all 36 districts by December 1, 2026.

Six Districts Meet All Targets

The six districts that have attained the Surakshit status are Dhule, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Chandrapur and Sangli. The progress marks a significant improvement from the situation before the campaign began on April 7, 2026, when only one district was in the Saksham category and the remaining 35 were classified as ‘Sangharshsheel’ (striving).

According to Dr Sunil Bhokare, Urban Health Commissioner and Project Director of the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society, efforts are underway to bring the remaining districts closer to the targets through better coordination and regular reviews.

December 1 Deadline Set

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said the government aims to achieve the 95:95:95 targets in all 36 districts by December 1.

Under the National AIDS Control Programme, the 95:95:95 framework aims to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression, which means the amount of virus in their bodies is brought under control.

Districts achieving none or only one of the three targets are classified as Sangharshsheel, those meeting two targets as Saksham, and those achieving all three as Surakshit. Districts that meet all three targets and eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B can qualify for the additional ‘Surakshit Plus’ status.

To improve early detection, the state has undertaken index testing and the ‘Moonlight Campaign’ under targeted intervention projects. The initiatives aim to identify HIV infections early and connect people with testing and treatment services.

The state is also focusing on ensuring that newly diagnosed patients are promptly enrolled for ART and that those who have discontinued treatment are brought back into care. Regular viral load testing, timely review of reports and counselling are being strengthened to help patients remain on treatment and achieve viral suppression.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/