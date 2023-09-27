Maharashtra's Festive Gift: A 5-Day Weekend As Government Declares Eid Holiday On Friday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

To mark the simultaneous occurrence of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad on Thursday, the 28th, the state government has decided to declare Friday, September 29, as a government holiday. This decision aims to facilitate the efficient management of crowds and procession arrangements during the Ganesha immersion and Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

In this context, the executive committee of the All India Khilafat Committee requested a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They advocated for a government holiday on September 29 to ensure the maintenance of peace in the state and enable effective coordination of the police force for crowd control and procession management. Prominent members of this executive committee included Rahul Shevale, MLA Abu Azmi, MLA Raees Khan, Naseem Khan, and others.

The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on 28th.

All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 27, 2023

Govt holiday on Friday makes it 5-day weekend

The announcement of a government holiday on Friday has brought good news for office-goers in Maharashtra, resulting in a 5-day weekend:

September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi

September 29, Friday: Eid (Govt declared holiday)

September 30, Saturday

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

CM appeals devotees to maintain peace

CM Shinde has appealed to devotees to maintain peace during this period, stating, "On Anant Chaturdashi, we offer our heartfelt devotion to Lord Ganesha. Even during the immersion process, we must maintain discipline and a peaceful atmosphere." He also invited Ganesha devotees to ensure that the Ganesh immersion and Eid celebrations proceed peacefully and harmoniously.

"In the past ten days, the arrival of Lord Ganesha has created an auspicious atmosphere. In the upcoming days, we have festivals such as Eid, followed by Navratri, and Diwali. All of us should celebrate these festivals with unity and devotion, further enriching the state's traditions," added the CM.

Regarding law and order during the Ganesh festival, CM Shinde commended the diligent efforts of the police force in maintaining peace throughout the state. He also acknowledged the Ganesh Mandal committees for adhering to regulations, ensuring that this beloved festival concludes joyously.

Eid-e-Milad Greetings from the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Shinde extended warm Eid-e-Milad greetings, emphasizing, "Eid-e-Milad is a festival of togetherness and love. Let us use this occasion to foster mutual respect, affection, and camaraderie." He also highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, which emphasise sacrifice and love, urging everyone to draw inspiration from them and work towards increasing mutual respect and affection.

