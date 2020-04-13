Maharashtra’s directorate of tourism supplies food to stranded Malawi citizens

Mumbai: Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra has been extending help to stranded tourists (due to the lockdown) in the state. The recent one being two Malawi citizens who made a distressed call as they were not able to get food.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dhananjay Sawalkar, joint director, directorate of tourism, Maharashtra, said, “These Malawi citizens are staying in a hotel in Santacruz (Mumbai). They had come to Mumbai as medical tourists. They were starving and we supplied them with food.” These citizens had contacted the central government through ‘Stranded in India’ portal, and they forwarded the details to the state government.

Sawalkar stated, “As soon as we got the information. The directorate of tourism under the guidance of Aditya Thackeray, minister of tourism and support from tourism secretary Valsa Nair Singh, sprang into action.”

He revealed this is the first call by tourists asking for food. However, he claimed there were complaints by tourists as they were unable to find food as per their appetite. “Most of them usually contact us to know if the airlines will start functioning or not. We have also got complaints from tourists as hotels were asking for rent. The directorate intervened and asked the hotels to not ask the distressed tourists for room charges,” added Sawalkar.