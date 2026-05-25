Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport Roof Partially Collapses After Strong Stormy Winds Lash Region - VIDEO | NextMinute News

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A portion of the roof inside Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport collapsed after strong stormy winds lashed the region, officials said.

According to a post by ‘NextMinute News’ The incident took place inside the terminal building when powerful winds caused a section of the ceiling to come crashing down.

Airport authorities said no aircraft was parked at the airport at the time. Visuals shared on the post show the upper section of the roof after it was blown away by the wind.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra – A portion of the roof inside Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport collapsed after being hit by powerful stormy winds that lashed the region. According to airport officials, the incident occurred in the terminal building when gusty winds… pic.twitter.com/1O56alV70X — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 25, 2026

Officials also said there was no passenger rush during the incident, helping avert any major loss of life or injuries. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Woman Recounts Terrifying Mumbai Auto Ride Near Airport

A social media post detailing an alleged confrontation with an autorickshaw driver near Mumbai Airport has triggered concern among commuters and renewed discussions around passenger safety in the city.

The incident was shared on Sunday by an X user, who described her experience after exiting Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport. According to her post, the auto driver allegedly refused to operate the vehicle by meter and later became aggressive during the journey.

The woman claimed that matters escalated near Sahar Cargo Signal, where the driver allegedly threatened her. She further alleged that he snatched her mobile phone when she attempted to dial the emergency helpline number 100.

In her post, she stated that she had noted down the autorickshaw registration number and tagged Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police and the Commissioner of Police while seeking action.

Responding to the complaint on X, Mumbai Police acknowledged the incident and assured that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned department.

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