Maharashtra's Anti-Plastic Drive Nets 67 Tonnes, ₹1.55 Crore In Fines | PTI

Mumbai: As part of a drive against the use of banned plastic, authorities have seized 67.54 metric tonnes of single-use plastic and recovered Rs 1.55 crore as a penalty, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

The action was taken under provisions of a state notification that bans single-use plastic carry bags (with or without handles) and bags less than 50 microns in thickness used by grocery stores, as well as sealed plastic bags or packages.

The Centre has also banned single-use plastic glasses and spoons under a notification issued in 2021, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the House in a written reply. Officials conducted inspections at over 1.24 lakh establishments and took penal action against 3,390 establishments, recovering Rs 1.55 crore in fines, the minister said.

She added that 67.54 metric tonnes of plastic meant for single-use were seized. The action was taken between April 2025 and January 2026 under the Maharashtra Bio-degradable Garbage (Control) Act, 2006. The question was raised by Pravin Datke and four other BJP members.

