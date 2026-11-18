Maharashtra's Alibag To Get New 5 Lakh-Litre Water Tank At ₹1.05 Crore To Boost Water Supply | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Alibag Municipal Council will construct a new five lakh-litre capacity water tank near Ramnath Marathi School at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore to strengthen the town's water storage infrastructure and cater to its growing needs. The project will be funded under the Nagarotthan Yojana.

The proposed tank will replace the existing three lakh-litre structure at the site, which will be demolished. The new facility will increase the town's water storage capacity by two lakh litres, marking a rise of nearly 66.67 per cent over the existing capacity.

Officials Inspect Proposed Water Tank Site

Former Alibag Municipal Council president and current Electricity and Works Committee chairman Prashant Naik inspected the proposed site along with Chief Officer Sagar Salunkhe and Municipal Engineer Santosh Mundhe.

Naik said that with Alibag witnessing increasing urbanisation, it was important to strengthen basic civic infrastructure and plan facilities keeping future requirements in mind.

"The growing population and changing needs of the city make it necessary to upgrade existing facilities and plan for future requirements. We are committed to improving civic amenities by identifying the problems faced by residents and addressing their needs. Adequate water storage and a reliable supply system are essential to ensure that Alibag's development is sustainable," he said.

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Growing Urbanisation Drives Water Demand

The town has been witnessing a rise in construction activity and tourism-related development, leading to increasing demand for basic civic amenities. The proposed increase in storage capacity is expected to strengthen the existing water supply infrastructure and help the council meet the growing requirements.

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