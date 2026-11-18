Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti To Organise State-Level Women's Conference Against Fraudulent Godmen & Superstitious Practices | X - supriya_sule

Navi Mumbai: With women often being targeted by self-styled godmen and occult practitioners, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), in association with the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, will organise a state-level women's conference against fraudulent godmen and superstition in Mumbai on November 24. More than 500 participants from across Maharashtra are expected to attend the conference.

The conference will be held from 10 am to 5 pm at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, opposite Mantralaya. NCP MP Supriya Sule will inaugurate the event, while actress Sonali Kulkarni will attend as the chief guest. Sanjay Bansode, state working president of MANS, will preside over the inaugural session.

"The exploitation of women in the name of faith and superstition remains a serious social concern. Through this conference, we aim to create awareness, encourage women to question fraudulent practices and strengthen the collective fight against superstition," said Bansode.

Discussions On Exploitation By Fraudulent Godmen

The conference will feature discussions on the psychological and social dimensions of exploitation by fraudulent godmen. Senior psychiatrist Dr Anil Dongre will deliver a lecture on 'Fraudulent Godmen: Women as Victims – A Psychological Analysis' during the second session.

A panel discussion titled 'Gen-Z Talk on Fraudulent Godmen' will form the third session, with young activists Priyanka Khedekar, Hari Awale, Sheetal Vasave and Gauri Jadhav participating. The concluding session will be attended by noted litterateur Prof Neerja and actress Anita Date, with MANS state president Madhav Bawge presiding.

MANS' 37-Year Campaign Against Superstition

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has been working towards eradicating superstition and promoting social reform for the past 37 years. The organisation has consistently campaigned against fraudulent godmen and exploitative practices carried out in the name of religion and faith.

Over 1,500 Cases Registered Under Law

According to the organisation, more than 1,500 cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, through its initiatives. Some self-styled godmen and practitioners of occult practices have also been convicted under the law.

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Women And Activists To Discuss Solutions

The organisers said the conference would bring together women, activists, mental health professionals and young voices to discuss ways to counter superstition and exploitation. Adv. Ranjana Gawande, Vishnu Lonare, Gayatri Ade and several other state-level office-bearers and activists are involved in coordinating the event.

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