Maharashtra's AI-Powered RAIDS App Helps Police Identify Decomposed Bodies, Trace Missing Persons And Track Accused

Maharashtra Police's RAIDS platform uses AI-driven facial reconstruction and digital intelligence tools to support criminal investigations | AI Generated Representational Image

Ratnagiri, June 22: An artificial intelligence-powered policing platform developed in Maharashtra is emerging as a significant tool in criminal investigations, helping police identify decomposed bodies, trace missing persons, track absconding accused and build a digital intelligence network of repeat offenders.

The Rapid AI-Driven Investigation and Detection System (RAIDS) App, conceptualised by Ratnagiri Superintendent of Police Nitin Bagate, has already assisted in identifying 30 decomposed bodies, generated leads in cases involving 61 wanted accused and 15 absconders, and helped police trace hundreds of missing persons.

Speaking about the initiative, Bagate said the idea took shape during his tenure as Additional Superintendent of Police in Sindhudurg in 2023.

"In a coastal district like Sindhudurg, decomposed bodies frequently washed ashore, making identification extremely difficult and hampering further investigation. When I was transferred to Ratnagiri in 2024, I encountered the same problem again and started exploring whether artificial intelligence could provide a solution," he said.

AI Solution For Unidentified Bodies

The officer collaborated with a technology expert friend to develop an AI-based facial reconstruction system, which became operational in December 2025. Before introducing the technology into active investigations, the team conducted trial runs using cases where the identities of deceased persons were already known.

"The results proved highly encouraging, demonstrating that the technology could successfully reconstruct facial features from decomposed remains," Bagate said.

The application's capabilities soon expanded beyond unidentified bodies. In a notable case from Khed, investigators used the technology to generate updated facial reconstructions of a murder accused who had remained absconding for nearly two decades. The accused was subsequently identified and arrested around two months ago.

According to Bagate, the system can generate up to 108 facial reconstruction possibilities and, in especially complex cases, as many as 216 variations to improve identification accuracy.

Helping Trace Missing Persons And Accused

Official data shows that details of 137 unidentified bodies from Ratnagiri district and other jurisdictions have been uploaded to the platform. Using AI-powered facial reconstruction, police have successfully identified 17 decomposed bodies from Ratnagiri and 13 from outside the district.

The platform has also recorded details of 384 missing persons. Police have used AI-assisted image reconstruction and enhancement in several cases to support tracing efforts and generate investigative leads.

Its utility has further extended to tracking wanted offenders. Information relating to 61 wanted accused and 15 absconders has been uploaded to the database. AI-generated facial reconstructions and image enhancements have produced more than 108 investigative images, contributing to the successful tracing of three accused persons.

The RAIDS App has also evolved into a digital intelligence platform for monitoring repeat offenders and history-sheeters. Police have digitised records of 57 history-sheeters, with their residential locations geo-mapped to enable investigators to navigate directly to addresses through integrated mapping functions during field operations.

Expanding Role In Modern Policing

"The database further includes profiles of offenders involved in serious crimes, including 15 accused under the NDPS Act, eight involved in body offences and nine linked to property offences," Bagate said.

The technology has already assisted investigations beyond Ratnagiri district.

"We have had police units from Nashik and Nagpur sharing information with the platform, while its capabilities have also been utilised in cases from Nanded and Navi Mumbai," the officer said.

Bagate recalled that in a recent acid attack investigation in Ahilyanagar, the platform's AI tools were used to transform a suspect sketch into a realistic facial image, providing investigators with valuable leads.

Developed as part of Maharashtra's 150-day e-governance programme in collaboration with a technology expert, the initiative has received multiple awards and has been submitted for patent registration.

Its capabilities were also presented before the ADGP PCIT (Additional Director General of Police for Police Communication, Information Technology and Transport) last month as part of efforts to showcase its potential for modern policing.

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While the Maharashtra government has selected the initiative for wider adoption, a statewide rollout is still awaited.

"This is changing the paradigm of policing. What started as a solution for identifying decomposed bodies has evolved into a technology platform that supports missing persons investigations, offender tracking and crime detection across jurisdictions," Bagate said.

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