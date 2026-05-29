Maharashtra Targets Global AI Leadership With ₹10,000 Crore Investment Push

Mumbai: Maharashtra is fully prepared to lead the Artificial Intelligence revolution and has the potential to emerge as a global AI powerhouse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday while unveiling the state government’s ambitious AI roadmap at the inauguration of ‘Mumbai Tech Week 2026’ in BKC. Backed by Mumbai’s financial strength, a strong startup ecosystem and rapid adoption of new technologies, Maharashtra will not only lead India in AI but will also play a major global role in the sector, he asserted.

The Chief Minister announced that the state has set a target of attracting Rs 10,000 crore investment in the AI sector and generating 1.5 lakh jobs in the coming years. Maharashtra will also establish six Centres of Excellence and dedicated AI Innovation Zones to accelerate research, innovation and industry growth.

In a major boost for startups and researchers, Fadnavis said the government is developing a ‘Compute-as-a-Service’ platform under which 2,000 GPUs will be made available for innovators and technology entrepreneurs. “Innovation slows down when high-end computing infrastructure is unaffordable. That is why the government is directly creating this infrastructure,” he said.

Fadnavis also stressed that “Ethical AI” would remain the core principle of Maharashtra’s AI policy. He said AI should not remain limited to large corporations alone and MSMEs must also benefit from the technological transformation, while human values and human oversight should remain central to AI development.

Addressing startups and technology companies from across India and abroad, Fadnavis invited them to invest in Maharashtra, calling it the “best place” for AI and technology-driven innovation. He said the state government is not only supporting incubation and acceleration programmes but is also extending financial assistance through a dedicated “Fund of Funds” initiative.

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Highlighting the growing use of AI in governance, the Chief Minister referred to the state government’s ‘Maha-Vistar’ farmer app, which has been recognised at the India AI Summit as one of the country’s best farmer-focused technology initiatives. He said a similar ‘India-Vistar’ model is now being developed at the national level.

He also said AI-powered systems are being introduced in construction permission processes to improve transparency and efficiency, while the ‘Crime OS’ platform developed for criminal investigation and judicial procedures is significantly reducing investigation timelines.

According to Fadnavis, preparation of a 15,000-page chargesheet that earlier took three to four months can now be completed within 10 to 12 days using AI-based systems. He added that the state is developing 50 AI engines for different government departments covering sectors such as healthcare fraud detection, HR management, traffic control, disaster management and surveillance systems.

“Work for Maharashtra, work for India and innovate for the world,” Fadnavis told entrepreneurs and innovators participating in Mumbai Tech Week 2026.

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