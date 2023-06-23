Maharashtra:₹5 Lakh Health Cover For All Across The State

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Centre has announced coverage for all citizens of Maharashtra under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) scheme, which was earlier open only to persons below poverty line. The announcement was made by Union minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who also said that MPJAY will now be combined with the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme. The MPJAY scheme cover has already been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

54 lakh patients covered under the scheme

MJPJAY was launched on July 2, 2012, and has already extended coverage to 54 lakh patients, with an expenditure of ₹10,550 crore to date. Health experts said this is the first time universalisation of health care has been undertaken in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the state government is also planning to set up 50 Criticare Unit beds across rural and tribal areas with all necessary medical equipment.

Dr Mandaviya said, “We want to make healthcare facilities more accessible and affordable. By combining the two schemes, 60 crore people will benefit across India. In Maharashtra, the joint scheme aims to cover 12 crore people.”

Fadnavis: Aims to provide health cards to six crore people in the next six months

At the event, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government aims to provide health cards to six crore people in the next six months, of which one crore will get it by August. Moreover, the Centre has also sanctioned ₹3,000 crore to bolster health infrastructure, which includes the establishment of a 50-bed ICUs in each district.

“We are also planning expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendra’s from 600 to 1,000 across Maharashtra, which will provide affordable generic medicines. This will help people procure medicines at affordable rates, considering there has been a growth of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and hypertension, as well as the associated long-term treatment expenses,” he said, adding that the number of empanelled hospitals under the scheme will be increased to strengthen the rural healthcare infrastructure.