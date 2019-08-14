Maharashtra youth Congress launches “Tik-Tok” video contest for youth

Mumbai: For a party that now needs to reinvent itself, the youth wing of Maharashtra Congress wants to attract the gen next to their party and ideology. Ahead of the state elections, Maharashtra youth congress (MYC) have launched-- “Wake up Maharashtra:Today for tomorrow” campaign. Their aim is to involve the five crore youth in Maharashtra to get their feedback and views, which the party will include in the Congress manifesto that will be released just before the elections.

As part of the campaign, the MYC has organised a “Tik Talk” video contest in which the participants have to send a five minute video using the Tik-Tok app to share their ideas about a new Maharashtra. The participants have to share their ideas in different categories-– mainly, green Maharashtra, ambitious Maharashtra, timeline Maharashtra, enlightened Maharashtra and empowered Mahashtra. The contest is on till August 20 and the participants have to upload their videos on all the social media platforms, using #WakeUpMaharashtra or send the videos via Whatsapp to 9112773773.

On choosing such a unique platform, Satyajeet Tambe, the president of Youth Congress stated, the present generation is creative, innovative and aware, hence Tik-Tok is a good platform for them to share their views. “Our aim is to engage the youth and provide them with an opportunity to hear their views,” said Tambe.