Maharashtra: Youth Congress functionary booked for 'derogatory' social media post against BJP MLC

The case was registered at Naupada police station in Thane based on a complaint lodged by a BJP activist.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
File/ Picture for representation
Thane: Police have registered a case of defamation against an office-bearer of the Youth Congress from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly posting a 'derogatory' content against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on social media, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Naupada police station in Thane based on a complaint lodged by a BJP activist, he said.

The complainant Ashish Salaskar is a contractor and a local functionary of the BJP in south Mumbai. He is part of the public relations office of MLC Prasad Lad.

In the complaint, he alleged that the accused had posted on Facebook some derogatory remarks against Lad. After this post on December 4, there were several defamatory comments against Lad and his mother, it said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (defamation) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

