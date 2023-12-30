Maharashtra: Yoga Included As Eligible Sport For Shiv Chhatrapati Award Following MLC Satyajeet Tambe's Demand

Yoga practitioners | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following the demand of MLC Satyajeet Tambe, the state government has now included Yoga in the list of eligible sports for its Shiv Chhatrapati Award. The decision was made public in a new government resolution (GR) tweaking various rules and procedures for granting various awards for bravery, sports and coaching.

Tambe had raised the issue in the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature.

Huge benefits for Yoga practitioners

He said that if the thought is implemented, Yoga practitioners will benefit from government schemes such as grace marks and job reservations. “The importance of Yoga in the existing lifestyle is crucial. However, it was not given the attention and importance it deserved. While demanding for inclusion in sports, the intention was to encourage more people to take to Yoga. I believe that the move is an honour to Yoga and its cultural legacy,” Tambe said.

Pursuant to Tambe's demand, sports minister Sanjay Bansode had assured during the winter session that new rules will be changed by December 31. Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe had also directed the minister to come up with a decision.