Maharashtra: Wrong side driving kills 35-yr-old pillion rider in Bhiwandi

Thane: The rash driving of a biker on the wrong direction of the cost the life of his friend who was travelling with him in Thane on Tuesday. The accident took place on Thane-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi during wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rahul Champalal Jain, 35, was a resident of Mulund and was riding pillion with his friend Jitukumar Vijendra Yadav, 33.

"Jitukumar Yadav was riding his bike (MH04 JL 5091), while Jain was sitting behind him on the bike. The accident took place near TATA Amantra on Thane-Nashik highway near Kongaon in Bhiwandi. According to the locals, Yadav was riding his bike on the wrong direction in a high speed due to which he lost his control and dashed into the divider," said a police

official.

"Following the accident, both of them fell from the bike. While Yadav escaped with minor injuries, Jain got severely injured after hitting the divider. He succumbed to the head injuries," added the official.

The police has booked Jitukumar Jain, who is a resident of Kalher in Bhiwandi.

"A case has been registered against the accused under sections 279 and 304 of Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act, at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi," informed the police official.