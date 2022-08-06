Maharashtra: Woman raped in Bhandara district, two held | Twitter

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men and was later thrown on the roadside in Bhandara district of Maharashtra.

According to the reports in local media, the woman, who is a resident of Gondia was spotted by the residents of the area where the incident happened. They informed the police who then arrived at the scene.

Rajesh Thorat, Inspeactor of Kardha police station, said they had received information about a woman lying naked near a bridge. They reached the spot and took her for treatment to a hospital and her statements were recorded too.

Thorat further said, "The lady was referred to Nagpur Medical College for further treatment an the probe was transferred to Gondia police."

The Supreintendent of Police, Gondia, Vishwa Pansare, added, "We have filed the case and arrested the two accused."

The reports suggest that the woman in her initial statement alleged rape and once she recovers, she will be questioned as well. While the two accused are already being interrogated by the police.

Maharashtra | The case has been transferred to Gondia police. We have filed the case and arrested the two accused. Further investigation underway: Vishwa Pansare, SP, Gondia pic.twitter.com/92fn9faf2b — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022