 Maharashtra: Woman Goes Into Labour Onboard State Transport Bus On Mumbai-Goa Highway; Admitted
The incident took place near Kolad village in Raigad district on Saturday, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

A pregnant woman went into labour onboard a bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Mumbai-Goa Highway and was safely shifted to a primary health center by the crew, an official said on Monday.

Susheela Ravi Pawar, a resident of Rudroli village, boarded a Panvel-Mahad bus from Wadkhal in the afternoon and started experiencing labour pains during the journey, he said.

Bus diverted to Ambewadi primary health centre

Bus driver Devidas Jadhav and conductor Bhagvan Parab immediately diverted the bus to Ambewadi primary health centre at Kolad and admitted her there, the official said.

The woman received medical attention and her delivery was smooth because of the bus crew's timely action, he said.

The repair work is underway on the pothole-ridden Mumbai-Goa Highway, and the traffic police have banned the movement of heavy vehicles on this road till the culmination of the upcoming Ganesh festival. 

(With inputs from PTI)

