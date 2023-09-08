 Maharashtra: Govt Approves 6% DA Hike For MSRTC Employees
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Mumbai: MSRTC Staff To Get 4% Rise in DA | Representative Image

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given a nod to increasing dearness allowance (DA) to MSRTC employees by 4% which is expected to cause an additional burden of ₹9 crore to the state exchequer.

The MSRTC employees had been demanding a merger of the corporation into the state government so that they'll get the benefits like that of the state government employees. Though that demand was declined by the state government, CM Shinde decided to raise their dearness allowance in line with the state government employees.

The MSRTC employees were getting dearness allowance at the rate of 34%. Now that will be raised to 38%.

Though the corporation is a separate entity, the state government extends financial assistance to them for the pay bills of officers and other staff, a senior CMO official said. The MSRTC employees whose salaries have not been revised will get dearness allowance at the rate of 212% as per the latest decision, the official added.

