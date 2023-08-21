Maharashtra: Woman Cop, Daughter Found Dead At Home, Husband's Body Found Hanging On Tree 15 Kms Away

In Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a female police officer and her daughter were discovered dead within their residence, as reported by the police on Monday. Notably, the lifeless body of the woman's husband was found hanging from a tree approximately 15 kilometers away from their residence.

The perpetrator is said to have used a sharp implement to fatally harm his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, as detailed by the authorities.

The police's account reveals that the lifeless bodies of Varsha Kute, the woman officer, and her 3-year-old daughter were uncovered within their dwelling situated in close proximity to the Panchamukhi Mahadev temple in Chikhli city.

Varsha Kishor Kute was employed in the police department, while her husband Kishor Kute worked as a farmer.

Details of horrific incident

On the fateful day, Varsha had returned home from her duty in the afternoon. Around 2:15 PM, her husband Kishor Kute allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death. Subsequently, in an equally horrifying act, Kishor Kute inflicted the same violence upon their youngest daughter, who was merely 2 years old, causing her death as well.

Following the gruesome act, Kishor Kute fled to Gangalgaon in Shevra taluka, some 15 kilometers away, and took his own life by hanging.

One daughter survives

Nonetheless, their other daughter, aged 8, was fortunately at school during the occurrence, sparing her from the distressing ordeal.

A case has been lodged at the Chikhli police station, and authorities are presently engaged in a thorough investigation to unravel the underlying motivations for this dreadful incident.

Community members have conveyed their disbelief, as Kishor and Varsha, the couple in question, were thought to share a positive relationship. The precise cause for this tragic act is still pending determination.

