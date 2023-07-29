 Maharashtra: 6 killed, 21 injured As 2 Buses Collide In Buldhana District; Visuals Surface
According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 6 killed, 21 injured As 2 Buses Collide In Buldhana District; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Mumbai: Six persons, including two women, were killed and 21 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said. The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said.

Bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, the official said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

