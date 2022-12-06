Maharashtra: Woman commits suicide at construction site in Chandrapur

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Representative Image |
Chandrapur: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at the construction site of a building in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The death came to light in the morning when some labourers found the body at the site in Bramhapuri city around 120 km from the district headquarters, said Milind Shinde, sub-divisional police officer, Bramhapuri Division.

The victim Pournima Lade had allegedly hanged herself using a dupatta, he said.

The woman was a resident of Desaiganj tehsil in Gadchiroli, the official said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem to a rural hospital and a probe has been launched.

