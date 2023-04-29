Maharashtra witnesses heavy rain, thunderstorms in Marathwada; 153 villages affected

Representative Image | PTI

Unseasonal rain and thunderstorms have killed 10 persons in eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region since April 25 and damaged crops of more than 14,000 farmers, officials said on Friday.

Details on rainfall

Latur recorded 44.3 mm of rainfall in 72 hours, followed by Nanded (28 mm), Hingoli (14.3 mm), Osmanabad (13.9mm), Beed (12.7 mm), Jalna (7.8 mm), Parbhani (4.9 mm) and Aurangabad (1.8 mm), a primary survey report of the state government said.

10 deaths reported

The 153 villages that have been affected by the untimely and incessant rain comprise 101 in Jalna, 38 in Hingoli and 14 in Osmanabad. Six deaths have taken places in Nanded, two in Latur and one each in Osmanabad and Beed, the officials said.