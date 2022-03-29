e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra to withdraw Section 188 offences against COVID-19 violators

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Dilip Walse Patil | ANI

Maharashtra Home department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of lockdown order, said state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:23 AM IST