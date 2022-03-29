Maharashtra to withdraw Section 188 offences against COVID-19 violators

Maharashtra Home department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of lockdown order, said state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.
State Home Dept has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of lockdown order. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip W Patil pic.twitter.com/tCHCgeyEqv— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022
Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
