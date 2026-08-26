Maharashtra Withdraws August 14 GR On Tribal Hostels; Removes Age Restriction For Student Admissions

Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike said the revised hostel system will prioritise students’ educational needs and improve facilities and administration | File Photo

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra government has decided to completely withdraw the Government Resolution (GR) issued on August 14, 2026, concerning government-run tribal hostels, along with the consolidated revised guidelines issued under it, Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken with the approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after considering objections and suggestions received from elected representatives and keeping the interests of students as the priority, Uike said.

Meeting On Hostel Facilities

The minister made the announcement after chairing a meeting at his official residence, Lohgad, to review facilities, admission procedures and hostel management for students staying in government tribal hostels.

The meeting was attended by Minister Narhari Zirwal, tribal MPs and MLAs, Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod and Commissioner of the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI) Nilesh Sagar, among others.

Age Restriction Withdrawn

The withdrawal of the August 14 GR means that the revised provisions introduced through the order will no longer be applicable. In particular, the government has decided to remove the age restriction for admission to government tribal hostels, giving priority to students’ educational needs and concerns raised by elected representatives.

Uike directed officials to formulate an improved system covering admission procedures, facilities, administrative processes, supervision and inspections to ensure that students receive quality and essential services without disruption.

Focus On Student Welfare

He said the hostel system must provide students with a conducive environment for their education and overall development. Necessary measures should be taken to address existing difficulties and ensure that hostel facilities are delivered more effectively, he added.

The minister also directed the department to consider suggestions made by public representatives positively while developing a student-centric, transparent and efficient hostel administration system.

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He emphasised that the objective of the government was not merely to frame rules but to ensure that tribal students receive the facilities and support necessary for their academic progress.

The department will now work towards streamlining hostel management and improving services while keeping students’ interests at the centre of the admission and administrative processes, officials said.

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