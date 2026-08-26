Maharashtra Govt Positive On Vaishya Vani Community’s Demands; Minister Atul Save Directs Review Of Caste Certificate Verification Issues

Minister Atul Save has directed officials to examine Vaishya Vani community members’ caste certificate verification concerns and prevent unnecessary delays in accessing government benefits | X - @save_atul

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra government is positive about addressing the pending demands of the Vaishya Vani community and will take necessary steps to ensure that eligible members are not deprived of government schemes, concessions and benefits, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save said on Tuesday.

A detailed meeting was held at the Mantralaya to discuss various issues raised by representatives of the Vaishya Vani community, particularly difficulties related to caste certificate verification. Industries Minister Uday Samant, senior officials of the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department and community representatives were present.

Caste Verification Issues

During the meeting, community representatives highlighted difficulties faced by eligible persons during the caste certificate verification process. They sought consideration of documents, evidence and action taken in earlier cases so that eligible applicants are not subjected to unnecessary re-verification.

Save said that wherever earlier documents and available evidence are clear, they should be examined objectively. He directed officials to ensure that eligible persons do not face injustice because of unnecessary or repeated verification procedures.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of referring the matter to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission for an objective assessment of the community on social, educational and other prescribed parameters.

Commission Assessment

Save directed officials to consider the Commission’s established criteria, earlier reports, available documents and evidence while preparing an objective report. He also called for due consideration of action already taken and reports previously submitted by the Commission.

The minister said the validity of caste certificates is crucial for accessing various government schemes and concessions. Any delay or unnecessary repetition in the verification process can directly affect eligible beneficiaries.

Steps To Avoid Delays

He therefore instructed officials to take appropriate measures to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure that eligible members of the community are not deprived of government benefits due to difficulties in the verification process.

Save further directed senior state-level officials to hold necessary consultations and submit a detailed report on the matter at the earliest. He said the government would take further action based on the available documents and objective evidence.

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The minister reiterated that the government was positive about the demands of the Vaishya Vani community and would ensure that the decision-making process remains objective and focused on providing justice to eligible persons.

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