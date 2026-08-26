Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹86.65 Crore Relief Package For Kharif 2025 Crop Losses In Nashik, Ahilyanagar And Jalgaon

Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹86.65 crore in special financial assistance for eligible farmers affected by Kharif 2025 crop losses in three districts. | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved a special relief package of Rs 86.65 crore for eligible farmers in Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon districts whose crops were damaged due to heavy and above-average rainfall and strong winds during the Kharif 2025 season, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said.

The financial assistance has been sanctioned as a special measure following the decision taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee held on July 2, 2026. The assistance will be provided to eligible farmers affected by natural calamities according to the norms and rates prescribed by the government.

Financial Support For Farmers

Jadhav-Patil said the government had taken the decision keeping in mind the financial difficulties faced by farmers following crop losses during the June-October 2025 period. The approved funds are expected to provide much-needed financial support to affected farmers and help them prepare for the upcoming agricultural season.

The assistance will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The district administrations have been instructed to complete the process in a transparent and speedy manner.

Verification Of Beneficiaries

Officials have also been directed to ensure that farmers who have already received assistance for the same agricultural season do not receive duplicate benefits. The administration has been asked to verify beneficiary details carefully before transferring the funds.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has recently issued a Government Resolution (GR) regarding the sanction.

Priority On Timely Relief

The minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure that no eligible farmer is deprived of the relief due to administrative delays or procedural issues. He said providing financial support to farmers during periods of natural calamity remains a priority of the state government.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Issues Stern Warning To Mahayuti Leaders Over Internal Bickering

The special allocation is expected to provide significant relief to farmers in the three districts of Nashik division who suffered crop losses due to adverse weather conditions during the Kharif season. The government has reiterated that the assistance will be distributed strictly according to eligibility criteria and established norms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/