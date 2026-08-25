Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Issues Stern Warning To Mahayuti Leaders Over Internal Bickering

Fadnavis Issues Stern Warning To Mahayuti Leaders Over Internal Bickering | IANS

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a stern warning to leaders of the Mahayuti alliance over continuing differences and infighting at the local level, directing them to maintain coordination and avoid publicly criticising leaders of alliance partners.

Mahayuti coordination meeting

The warning was issued at the first meeting of the Mahayuti Coordination Committee, which was held on Monday evening attended by Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. The meeting reviewed several contentious issues, including internal disputes, the pending allocation of government corporations and distribution of funds through District Planning Committees.

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Information about the meeting was shared by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who said strict instructions had been given to all alliance partners to ensure complete coordination at the grassroots level. MLAs and MPs have been specifically asked not to make public remarks against leaders or parties belonging to other Mahayuti constituents.

Dispute resolution mechanism

According to sources, the committee also discussed a mechanism to resolve disputes over district-level fund allocation. Initially, such differences will be referred to the divisional commissioner for resolution. If the issue remains unresolved, the Coordination Committee will intervene. In case of further disagreement, the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

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Corporation allocation talks

The allocation of government corporations is also expected to be finalised within the next 15 days after one or two more meetings. A tentative formula under discussion could give the BJP 48 per cent of the corporations, Shiv Sena 29 per cent and NCP 23 per cent.

The final allocation of individual corporations will be decided in the forthcoming meetings.

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