Maharashtra winter session: Rahul Narwekar withholds query in Assembly as concerned min remains absent; Oppn fumes

Nagpur: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, on December 30, concluding day of the winter session, withheld a short notice question posed by NCP legislator Chetan Tupe since the concerned minister was absent in the house.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar along with other opposition legislators took strong objection and demanded that the Speaker should reprimand the state government.

Narwekar reprimands government

Narwekar said that the efforts were made by the assembly secretariat to take maximum number of calling attention motions and questions for discussion during the session. ‘’The government as well as the opposition have extended cooperation for the house to complete its business in an orderly manner,’’ he said.

However, Narwekar expressed serious displeasure over the absence of the concerned ministers to reply in the house. ‘’Absence of concerned ministers is not proper and they should be present in the house,’’ he warned while reprimanding the government.