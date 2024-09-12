 Maharashtra: 'Why No "Magnetic Maha" Event Under Mahayuti Regime?', Aaditya Thackeray Questions Shinde Government
Aaditya Thackeray says Shinde govt's industry policy 'anti-Maharashtra'

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a broadside on Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government for not organising Magnetic Maharashtra event in the last two years. Alleging that the Mahayuti regime crushed the pride and spirit of Maharashtra, Thackeray drew comparison with Gujarat for its Vibrant Gujarat Summit and efforts to promote GIFT City in the state.

“The state had to cancel one such event due to Vibrant Gujarat,” Thackeray has alleged. He termed the BJP and the Mahayuti as anti-Maharashtra and said not enough investment opportunities were being created in the state which was leading to unemployment and helplessness among the youngsters.

Posting his views on 'X', Thackeray elaborated his argument with three points saying, “They haven't held Magnetic Maharashtra since they formed their illegal regime. When the regime was to have one, it had to cancel it due to Vibrant Gujarat. That's not the issue. The issue is why did we not have one? Tamil Nadu, too, organised one at the same time and pulled in good investment.”

Referring to the recent visit by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman Siddhesh Kadam to the Pune plant of the Mercedes Benz, he said it had created major trouble in the industry world. “The MPCB hasn't answered whether its chairman is legal. And whether it was a visit or a raid?.

I've written a letter to MPCB to ask what violations they have found, and the response is yet awaited,” Thackeray has said.

In the Global Fintech Festival held in BKC, Mumbai (from where the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) was shifted to Gujarat), Piyush Goyal promoted 'GIFT,' but didn't promote Maharashtra enough. And he's voted in by Mumbaikars! Promote GIFT, but give Mumbai its rightful IFSC too! Notably, Goyal had won from the Mumbai North constituency in the last Lok Sabha polls, Aaditya Thackeray has said.

