Maharashtra Weather Update: Light Rains To Bring Relief From Heatwave In Mumbai, Thane & Palghar For 2 Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

IMD forecasts light rain and thunderstorms over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, offering temporary relief from recent heatwave conditions | Photo Credit: ANI (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 16: After enduring heatwaves, Mumbai and its metropolitan region of Thane and Palghar are likely to witness light rains and thunderstorms later this week (March 18 and 19), the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) district forecast states.

Meanwhile, a Yellow Alert has been sounded for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for the entire Maharashtra, especially on March 18 and 19. The weather department has advised farmers to be alert, but they can continue irrigation activities.

Temperature patterns shift with westerly winds

"The Mumbai and MMR is experiencing westerly winds from the last couple of days, because of which there is a fall in the maximum temperature. Although the minimum temperature has soared, the winds are making the weather bearable and not as harsh as the heatwave conditions of last week," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

On Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, which was 0.6°C below normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 25.5°C, which was 2.8°C above normal.

Forecast for the next 48 hours

As per IMD's forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, there will be haze during morning hours and mainly clear skies towards the afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 32°C and 23°C, respectively.

As per the IMD's special weather bulletin, there will be a gradual fall in the maximum temperature by 2–3°C in the next four days across the state, while there will be no large change in the minimum temperature.

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Seasonal transition behind unseasonal rain

Officials said that unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms in summer, especially at the start of the season, are part of the weather transition.

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