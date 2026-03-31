Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Hail Across State; Govt Issues Safety Advisory

Authorities issue alerts as thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across Maharashtra, with light rain likely in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of lightning, hail, and thunderstorms in the state for a period of five days starting from March 30. The Madhya Maharashtra region is expected to be hit the most.

In the wake of the change in weather conditions, the state government on Tuesday issued an advisory for citizens in terms of safety, for farmers, and administrative measures, which includes that work at construction sites should be temporarily stopped, and travel destinations and large gatherings should be immediately suspended.

Orange and yellow alerts across districts

The districts which are under Orange Alert for 'thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds coming at the speed of 50–60 kmph and hail' include the districts of Pune, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, and the entire Marathwada region and parts of the Vidarbha region.

While the districts where Yellow Alert is issued include Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. For Mumbai, no alert is sounded; however, light rains/thundershowers are very likely to occur, the IMD's forecast issued on Tuesday for the next five days said.

Safety advisory for citizens

The advisory issued by the State Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department states that citizens should go indoors or to a safe place if lightning is heard; avoid standing under trees, in fields, near water or iron objects; and avoid using mobile phones in open spaces.

Administrative preparedness measures

For administrative measures, the advisory says that immediate awareness should be raised through the Gram Panchayat, Police, and Health Department; keep ambulances and fire brigades alert; keep schools, auditoriums, and public buildings open as safe havens; and deliver the latest messages from IMD at the village level.

Guidelines for farmers

For farmers, the advisory states that they should avoid field work during lightning warnings.

Mumbai weather outlook

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain/thundershowers towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 deg. C. and 25 deg. C.

On Tuesday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1°C and a minimum temperature of 25.6°C. The humidity was high as the minimum temperature was 2.8°C above normal. The skies remained partially cloudy.

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AQI improves with weather change

With the change in weather conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai has drastically improved. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Tuesday was 42, which falls in the "Good" category.

It was also the best AQI the city recorded in the entire month of March. The areas which recorded the cleanest air on March 31 included Powai (19), Kandivali West (28), Sion, and Borivali East (29).

On March 9, the city's AQI had dropped to 127, which has now gradually improved.

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