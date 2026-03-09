Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Konkan Districts Until March 11 As Temperatures Soar Above 38°C

Mumbaikars shield themselves from intense sunlight as temperatures soar above 38°C during the ongoing heatwave across the city | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, March 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane, and the districts of Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, effective March 9–11. This is the second heatwave alert in a week, following the first issued on March 5.

Temperature levels trigger heatwave warning

A heatwave warning is issued when maximum temperatures exceed 37°C for two consecutive days. On Monday, IMD observatories at Colaba and Santacruz recorded minimums of 24°C and 21°C (1.8°C and 1.2°C above normal).

Maximums were 38.4°C at Santacruz (5.5°C above normal) and 35.9°C at Colaba (2.8°C above normal). The highest temperatures in Mumbai were recorded at Ram Mandir area: 42°C and Vikhroli: 41.7°C, highlighting a continuing heatwave trend.

Unusual early-March heat recorded

Mumbai normally crosses 35–36°C around March 10, but IMD records show that for the first time in a decade, such high temperatures occurred in the first week of March.

“The temperature rise is driven by strong dry easterly winds, while the usual cooling sea breeze has been weak, preventing the city from cooling,” said an IMD scientist.

Meanwhile, heatwave-like conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday, March 10, with a yellow alert in place for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

Maximum temperatures recorded

March 9: 38.4°C (heatwave to severe heatwave warning in isolated pockets)

March 8: 33°C

March 7: 33°C

March 6: 34.6°C

March 5: 38.9°C

March 4: 38.7°C (heatwave declared)

March 3: 33.7°C

Also Watch:

Automatic weather station data (figures in degree Celsius)

Ram Mandir (Jogeshwari) 42.5

Vikhroli 41.7

Vidyavihar 39.3

Dahisar 39.1

Chembur 38.9

Bandra 37.9

Byculla 36.2

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/