Maharashtra weather update: Cold spell to remain till Thursday, says IMD

The mercury levels in Mumbai have dropped over the past few days. Yesterday the city saw its second coldest morning of the season. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C on Tuesday while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

Mumbai witnessed its coldest morning this season on January 10, when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C

Several places in Maharashtra experienced severe cold conditions. Nashik remained the coldest in the state during the day with mercury levels dropping to 6.3 degrees for the second consecutive day.

According to reports, the cold wave conditions in Mumbai are expected to last till Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), yesterday warned of cold to severe cold wave conditions over Marathwada and northern Madhya Maharashtra districts till Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST