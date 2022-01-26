e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Maharashtra weather update: Cold spell to remain till Thursday, says IMD

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The mercury levels in Mumbai have dropped over the past few days. Yesterday the city saw its second coldest morning of the season. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C on Tuesday while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

Mumbai witnessed its coldest morning this season on January 10, when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C

Several places in Maharashtra experienced severe cold conditions. Nashik remained the coldest in the state during the day with mercury levels dropping to 6.3 degrees for the second consecutive day.

According to reports, the cold wave conditions in Mumbai are expected to last till Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), yesterday warned of cold to severe cold wave conditions over Marathwada and northern Madhya Maharashtra districts till Thursday.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.68 crore COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.68 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Advertisement