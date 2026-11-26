Maharashtra Water Crisis: Govt Plans Ban On Use Of Drinking Water For Vehicle Washing | Representational Image

Mumbai: With Maharashtra facing a worsening water situation, the state government is planning to prohibit car washing centres and residential housing societies in metropolitan cities from using potable water to wash cars and two-wheelers.

Government To Finalise Water Usage Restrictions

The proposal is at an initial stage, and the government will soon issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all municipal corporations. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the state government's Drought Sub-Committee, said on Thursday that a meeting would be held with the Chief Secretary to finalise the restrictions, following which directions would be issued to civic bodies.

The proposed restrictions will cover commercial vehicle washing centres as well as residential societies using drinking water for washing vehicles. The move is aimed at conserving water amid concerns over the availability of supplies during the coming summer months.

Maharashtra Records Decline In Dam Storage

Bawankule said the Drought Sub-Committee was closely monitoring the situation and reviewing measures to tackle water scarcity every week. The government is taking steps to conserve available water and ensure supplies to areas facing severe shortages.

According to the latest state government data, the water stock in major dams across Maharashtra stands at 67.89%, compared with 95.30% on the corresponding day last year, indicating a significant decline in storage.

BMC's Road-Washing Proposal Draws Criticism

The proposed restrictions come amid a wider debate over the use of water for civic activities in Mumbai. Last month, the BMC's Rs 8.25-crore road-washing proposal was revived to tackle rising dust pollution, with the civic body assuring that recycled water would be used.

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The proposal had earlier been unanimously rejected by the Standing Committee in October amid a 10% water cut in the city. Its revival drew criticism from Opposition leaders, who sought clarity on the source of water and questioned whether wells and borewells would be used. Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar also raised concerns that the project could benefit the tanker lobby.

The latest proposal to restrict the use of potable water for vehicle washing is expected to add to the government's efforts to prioritise drinking water supplies as the state prepares for the summer.

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