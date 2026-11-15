Maharashtra Waives Royalty On 700 Brass Of Annual Clay Excavation For Traditional Potters

The new policy aims to reduce raw material costs and improve infrastructure and business opportunities for Maharashtra's traditional potter community | X - @airnews_mumbai

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: In a major relief to the traditional potter community, the Maharashtra government has waived royalty on the excavation of up to 700 brass of clay annually for making bricks, roof tiles and other traditional products.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision on Saturday following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The government has also formulated a comprehensive policy to provide various facilities and simplify procedures for members of the potter community.

पारंपरिक कुंभार समाजाला विटा, कौलं आणि मातीच्या इतर पारंपरिक वस्तू तयार करण्यासाठी वर्षाला ७०० ब्रासपर्यंत माती उत्खननावर रॉयल्टीमध्ये सूट देण्यात आली आहे. महसूल मंत्री @cbawankule यांनी या निर्णयाची घोषणा केली आहे. यासंदर्भातल्या सर्वसमावेशक धोरणाअंतर्गत गावातले तलाव, पाझर तलाव आणि शेतकऱ्यांच्या शेतातली माती किंवा गाळ स्वखर्चाने नेला, तरर रॉयल्टी न आकारण्याचा निर्णयही त्यांनी जाहीर केला. #PottersCommunity #KumbharCommunity #RoyaltyWaiver — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) November 14, 2026

Royalty Waiver And Online Permits

Under the new policy, royalty will not be charged if potters transport clay or silt from village ponds, percolation tanks and farmers' fields at their own expense.

To avail themselves of these concessions, members of the community can apply to the respective tehsildars through the Mahakhanij online portal. They will be issued separate identity cards, valid for five years, within 15 days of submitting their applications.

The government will also make excavation and transportation permits available online, while free transport passes will be provided to facilitate the movement of clay.

Clusters And Single-Window Clearance

In another measure to support traditional pottery businesses, a district-level single-window clearance system will be introduced. The government also plans to establish clusters for potters on government land to provide them with better infrastructure and facilities.

Additionally, pond ash generated by thermal power plants will be made available to potters at a concessional rate of Rs 100 per tonne.

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District Committees For Implementation

For effective implementation of the policy, special committees will be constituted under the chairmanship of district collectors. Representatives of the potter community will also be included in these committees to ensure that their concerns are addressed and the benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.

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