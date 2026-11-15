Maharashtra Govt Extends E-Peek Pahani Deadline To November 30, Introduces Offline Facility For Farmers

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announces additional facilities and drought-relief measures to support Maharashtra farmers | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for the E-Peek Pahani (digital crop survey) exercise to November 30 in response to demands from farmers.

It has also introduced an offline registration facility for farmers in areas without mobile network connectivity, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday.

Of the state's 3.45 crore farmers, crop surveys of 3.20 crore farmers have been completed so far, while around 25 lakh are yet to complete the process.

शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा! ई-पीक पाहणीची मुदत ३० नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत वाढवली, नेटवर्क नसलेल्या भागांत ऑफलाईन नोंदणीची सुविधाही उपलब्ध! शेतकऱ्यांची अडचण दूर करून त्यांच्या मागण्यांना न्याय देण्याचा महायुती सरकारचा निर्धार! @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @AgriGoI @maharevenue @MahaDGIPR #Maharashtra #EpikPahani #FarmersFirst #FarmerRelief #RevenueMinister #ChandrashekharBawankule — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 14, 2026

The extension is aimed at ensuring that the remaining farmers are not deprived of the benefits linked to crop registration. The government has also issued a circular regarding the decision.

Bawankule said the government was taking several measures to provide relief to farmers amid drought conditions, including expediting farm road projects, addressing complaints against crop insurance companies, permitting borewell drilling to save fruit orchards and implementing measures to conserve water.

Farmers in several parts of the state were facing difficulties completing the digital crop survey due to poor or unavailable mobile network connectivity.

Responding to their demand, the government has decided to provide an offline registration facility alongside the existing online system. Bawankule appealed to farmers to complete the exercise by November 30.

Crop Insurance Complaints To Be Reviewed

The complaints lodged by farmers against crop insurance companies will be taken up at the forthcoming meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee. Bawankule said several grievances had been resolved during the previous meeting, which was attended by representatives of insurance companies.

The companies have also been provided with details of the crop damage assessments (panchnamas) conducted across the state in view of the drought situation. The government is ensuring that farmers do not face difficulties in receiving crop insurance benefits, he said.

Farm Roads To Get Priority Over Cement Roads

The state government has decided to prioritise farm roads over cement roads to improve connectivity for farmers during the drought situation. Cement road projects funded through District Planning Committee (DPC) allocations will remain suspended this year, with the funds being redirected towards the construction of farm roads.

Under the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme, MLAs will head the implementation process in their respective constituencies, with co-chairpersons also appointed to expedite the work. Around 125 Assembly constituencies have already received co-chairpersons.

Bawankule appealed to MLAs to immediately convene meetings in their constituencies and initiate as many farm road projects as possible. The works will also be linked to the V.B. Ramji scheme to generate employment for agricultural labourers. DPC allocations and, wherever necessary, MLA local development funds will be utilised for the projects.

The objective is to provide employment to rural workers while ensuring that farmers have proper access to their agricultural fields during the drought, he said.

Treated Sewage Water For Power Plants

In a significant water conservation measure, the government has decided to use tertiary-treated sewage water from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to operate the Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power plants.

The two power plants will no longer depend on water from the Pench and Totladoh dams, and their existing water allocation from these sources has been released. Instead, treated wastewater from the NMC will be utilised for their operations.

The move will ensure that water required for drinking and agriculture is not diverted to power generation. Bawankule credited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their initiative in making the project possible, describing it as a significant step towards better water management.

Borewell Permission Extended Till December 15

Considering the severe impact of drought on orange growers and other fruit cultivators, the government has permitted borewell drilling until December 15 in areas where orchards are drying up.

The earlier suspension on borewell drilling has been relaxed to help save orange, sweet lime, chikoo and mango orchards in Nagpur, Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra.

5,000 Recharge Shafts And Jaltaras Planned

As part of efforts to improve groundwater levels, the government has planned the construction of 5,000 recharge shafts and 5,000 Jaltaras in Nagpur district.

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The structures will help channel rainwater into the ground, improve groundwater recharge and strengthen water availability in agricultural fields and villages. The initiative aims to conserve rainwater and provide long-term relief to drought-affected areas.

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