Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Govt Has Learnt How To Handle Cockroach Janata Party, Calls 2029 A Challenge For CJP |

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has emerged as a youth-led protest movement, may find the road ahead tougher, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitting that while the government initially did not know how to deal with the outfit, it has now learnt how to handle it.

“CJP was not like other traditional political parties. It was a new organisation, so initially we did not know how to deal with it. Now we know how to handle it,” Fadnavis said during an informal interaction with the media on the occasion of Diwali.

Abhijeet Dipke-Led CJP Emerges From Satirical Online Movement

Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP has evolved from a satirical online movement into a youth-led protest platform, raising issues such as unemployment, examination irregularities and poor school infrastructure. Formed on May 16 following a controversy over remarks referring to unemployed youth as 'cockroaches', it subsequently held protests in Delhi, including at Jantar Mantar.

Fadnavis Calls Possible CJP Participation In 2029 Lok Sabha Elections A Challenge

There is high probability of the CJP laying crucial role in the 2029 general elections. Referring to this, in his interaction, Fadnavis said, “Whether CJP chooses to enter electoral politics in 2029 or stays away from elections, this will be a big challenge for them (read as the CJP).”

Recently the CJP had gained momentum in Maharashtra for its 'School Thik Karo' campaign, visiting government schools and highlighting poor infrastructure and the lack of basic facilities. In fact, later the campaign was extended to the tribal areas in Gadchiroli under its 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' initiative.

Referring to these campaign, Fadnavis clarified that it was he who directed the administration to provided security to the CJP members during the visit to schools in Gadchiroli, the area was once know for its Naxalite movement. “But, the movement seems to have taken back seat as the group shifted its focus to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls,” the CM added.

Like Opposition parties, the CJP too had raised concerns over voter deletions and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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