Maharashtra Voting For 23 Nagar Parishads, Panchayats On December 20; Counting On Dec 21

Maharashtra Votes For 23 Nagar Parishads, Nagar Panchayats On December 20; Counting On Dec 21 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Voting is being held on Saturday for the posts of presidents and members in 23 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra, along with elections to 143 vacant membership posts in various municipal bodies. The counting of votes for all Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats in the state will take place on December 21, 2025, starting at 10 am.

State Election Commission announced earlier schedule

The State Election Commission had announced the election programme for the general elections to 288 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats on November 4, 2025. As per the schedule, polling was held on December 2 for 263 municipal bodies, while voting in the remaining locations is being conducted today.

Elections postponed due to court appeals

Earlier, on December 1, the State Election Commission was forced to postpone elections to 23 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats, along with polls to 143 membership posts that were scheduled for December 02. The postponement followed appeals filed by several candidates in district courts after their nomination papers were rejected by election officers. As the courts did not deliver verdicts before the polling date, the Commission deferred the elections.

Polling locations across Maharashtra districts listed

The Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats where polling is being held today include Ambernath in Thane district; Kopargaon, Deolali Pravara, Pathardi and Nevasa in Ahilyanagar; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's bastion Baramati and Fursungi–Uruli Devachi in Pune; Akluj and Mangalvedha in Solapur; Mahabaleshwar and Phaltan in Satara; Phulambri in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Mukhed and Dharmabad in Nanded; Nilanga and Renapur in Latur; Basmath in Hingoli; Anjangaon Surji in Amravati; Balapur in Akola; Yavatmal in Yavatmal district; Washim in Washim; Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana; Deoli in Wardha; and Ghugus in Chandrapur district.

Election commissioner directs preventive measures

Two days ago, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare directed all district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and election officers to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents during polling and to take immediate and strict action in case of violations.

Preparations reviewed in video conference meetings

To review preparations for polling and vote counting, video conference meetings were held on December 16 and 17 with district collectors, police commissioners, district police superintendents and election decision officers. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manojkumar Sharma and other senior officials attended the meetings.

Waghmare emphasizes smooth, peaceful polling

Waghmare stressed that polling and counting must be conducted smoothly and peacefully, and asked officials to ensure proper planning. He said any action taken against violations should be promptly communicated to the media and reported to the State Election Commission to prevent misinformation.

Kakani highlights vote counting and coordination

Kakani said that although polling is being held at a limited number of locations on December 20, vote counting for all Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats will take place on December 21. He also instructed officials to ensure coordination among all agencies, including the police, to handle the post-result situation. He further reminded that no election-related advertisements will be allowed in electronic or print media after 10 pm on December 19.

