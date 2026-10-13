Maharashtra Voter Roll: ECI Extends Claims Deadline To October 26; Final Electoral List On November 16

Eligible voters in Maharashtra have additional time to check their electoral details, seek inclusion and file objections before the revised deadline | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls by nearly two months, allowing citizens time until October 26 to seek inclusion of names, corrections in entries or raise objections. However, the final electoral roll will be published on November 16 as scheduled.

Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Revision

The extension applies to the special revision of electoral rolls with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The draft voter list was published on August 31, and the decision to extend the claims and objections period is expected to provide additional time to eligible voters, including first-time voters, to verify their details.

According to the revised schedule issued by the ECI, claims and objections can be submitted between August 31 and October 26. The notice phase and the process of disposing of claims and objections will continue until November 10, after which the final electoral roll will be published on November 16.

More Time To Correct Voter Details

The extension is significant for citizens whose names are missing from the draft roll or whose personal details require correction. Eligible voters can use the extended period to ensure that their entries are accurate and that they are included in the electoral roll.

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The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, has appealed to eligible citizens and new voters to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete the necessary formalities before October 26.

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