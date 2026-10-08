Maharashtra CEO To Hold Special Voter Registration Camps On October 10, 11; Enrolment Open Until October 12

Special camps will help eligible citizens across Maharashtra seek inclusion in the draft electoral roll before the October 12 deadline | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, has announced special measures to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll, while preventing the inclusion of ineligible voters.

As part of the campaign, special voter registration camps are being organised in colleges and universities across Maharashtra from October 5 to 9 to facilitate the enrolment of young voters. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are assisting students with application forms and addressing their queries regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

House-To-House Campaign

The election machinery is also conducting a house-to-house campaign to identify eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll. After verifying their eligibility, BLOs are collecting Form 6 applications for their registration.

For eligible voters who could not be contacted during these visits, special registration camps will be organised at all polling stations on October 10 and 11.

Voters who have changed their usual place of residence and whose names appear on the list of absent or migrated persons prepared during BLO visits can also apply for enrolment. The list is available on the CEO Maharashtra's official website at https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo/.

Applications Till October 12

During the claims and objections period, applications can be submitted offline until October 12 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLOs or at designated polling stations. Applications can also be filed online through https://voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile application.

Also Watch:

The CEO's office has assured that the concerned voter registration officers will take appropriate decisions on applications for inclusion in the electoral roll of the relevant Assembly constituency, provided applicants submit the necessary documents.

The office has appealed to all eligible citizens to participate in the campaign and ensure that their names are correctly recorded in the electoral roll.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/